MSNBC and CNN both used ‘doctored’ photos of Joe Biden to hide the fact he was holding his phone upside down and that he was reading off a script when asking Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

In the original photo shown on the right (click twice to enlarge), Biden is using a cheat sheet so he won’t stumble when talking to Kalama Harris.

When MSNBC used the photo (the version on the left), it oddly cropped out the bottom portion so you can’t see the cheat sheet.

MSNBC doctored the image of Biden calling Kamala to remove the script he was using pic.twitter.com/LZyQ1XTiIG — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 11, 2020

MSNBC, however, didn’t notice that Biden was also holding his phone upside down, a screw-up that didn’t escape CNN’s attention:

CNN doctored the Biden-Harris photo to cover up the script pic.twitter.com/AaMJG8creF — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 12, 2020

CNN’s ‘lower third’ broadcast text hid both Biden’s upside-down phone and his cheat sheet.

Notice how the cheat sheet looks more like a novella or even a script from a teleprompter. If Biden is as mentally sound as his media supporters claim, wouldn’t a bullet list of points suffice?

Not surprisingly, CNN also suggested that if Democrats take the White House, Kamala Harris would become president once Biden decides to “step aside.”

“Joe Biden made the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone whose resume suggests being ready to step in, if and when Biden decides to step aside,” states a tweet by CNN which links to an article by CNN editor-at-large Chris Cilizza.

Joe Biden made the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone whose resume suggests being ready to step in, if and when Biden decides to step aside. | Analysis by @CillizzaCNN https://t.co/Ek4d6sfGfT — CNN (@CNN) August 11, 2020

Perhaps CNN is already tired of having to prop up Joe Biden?



Alex Jones describes the effects of Kamala Harris becoming Joe Biden’s running mate.

