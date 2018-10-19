Media, Democrats Blame Trump For Murder Of Saudi Journalist

Reporters and Democrats have begun to blame President Trump for the apparent murder of a Saudi journalist who wrote for the Washington Post, suggesting that Trump’s anti-media rhetoric was essentially a ‘thumbs up’.

Appearing on The Late Show Thursday, MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough hammered Trump over the Saudi incident.

“Every time he opens his mouth, we go down a peg internationally,” Brzezinski said.

“We’re gonna pay for that for years to come,” she added, saying that Trump is making the US “look like a joke around the world.”

Brzezinski then argued that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was in some way advocated by Trump.

“Because this president has been calling the press the ‘enemy of the people’ and I can tell you we’re not going to let this go,” Brzezinski fumed.

“We’re not going to let this go, The Washington Post is not going to let this go. The New York Times is not going to let this go. And also, in terms of how we conduct our foreign policy, we can’t be a joke.” she continued.

“We can’t be siding with the Saudis when they murder a Washington Post columnist. That can’t be our reality and at some point, this has to end in one way or another.” Brzezinski exclaimed.

Meanwhile, others pointed to Trump’s comments during his Thursday night rally speech in Missoula, where he cited Rep. Greg Gianforte‘s past physical spat with a Guardian journalist.

Trump said, “Any guy that can do a body slam…he’s my guy,” suggesting that the incident, which occurred in 2017, helped Gianforte win his congressional seat.

“We endorsed Greg very early but I had heard that he body slammed a reporter,” Trump said, adding “I said, ‘Oh, this is terrible he’s going to lose the election,’ then I said, ‘Wait a minute, I know Montana pretty well, I think it might help him,’ and it did.”

Taking to Twitter, Democrat campaigner Scott Dworkin wrote that “Trump just hit a new low,” suggesting “He’s applauding the assault of a journalist. WaPo journalist Jamal Khashoggi was just assassinated. He’s giving a thumbs up to Saudi Arabia.”

