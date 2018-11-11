Media Dismisses Florida Election Misconduct As Conservative Conspiracy Theory

The establishment media is dismissing the election scandal in Florida as a conservative conspiracy theory, but the evidence indicates something strange is afoot.

Republican Governor Rick Scott beat incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson for the state’s open Senate seat, but days after the election, election supervisors in Broward and Palm Beach counties were still adding votes to the tally.

The supervisors refused to share where the additional ballots were coming from and how many were left to count, leading Republicans in the state to cry foul.

The media swiftly rebuked Republican concerns of potential fraud or misconduct as “conspiracy theories” cooked up to deny Democrats the election.

Will Sommer of The Daily Beast wrote, “Republican and internet conspiracy theorists are freaking out as new ballots threaten their Florida Senate win.”

