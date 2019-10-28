Media Downplays Importance of Baghdadi After Trump Announces His Death

After the Washington Post ludicrously described him as an “austere scholar,” some U.S. media outlets are now downplaying the importance of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an apparent effort to take credit away from President Trump for the ISIS leader being killed on his watch.

Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest after being pursued by US military dogs during a raid in north-west Syria.

The Washington Post’s first reaction was to describe the terror leader as an “austere scholar” in its obituary of him, prompting widespread ridicule.

However, despite lauding Barack Obama for the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011, who many saw as a faded figure by that point, the media is now asserting that Baghdadi wasn’t that important anyway.

Newsweek cited an unnamed “intelligence official” who claimed that Baghdadi “had become largely symbolic.”

“Baghdadi was a figurehead. He was not involved in operations or day-to-day,” said the official. “All Baghdadi did was say yes or no—no planning.”

Similar to their reaction when Trump successfully de-escalated tensions with North Korea, the press is so blinded by its bias and anti-Trump hatred, they refuse to even give him props for killing the leader of the most feared terror group on the planet.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Obama Photographer Accuses Trump of Staging ISIS Raid Photo

Obama Photographer Accuses Trump of Staging ISIS Raid Photo

U.S. News
Comments
New York Times Columnist Blames 'Whiteness' For Two Indian Boys Racially Abusing Black Girls in New Jersey

New York Times Columnist Blames ‘Whiteness’ For Two Indian Boys Racially Abusing Black Girls in New Jersey

U.S. News
Comments

Charlie Kirk Accused Of Barring Nick Fuentes From Politicon Event

U.S. News
comments

WATCH: Fans Boo, Chant ‘Lock Him Up’ After Trump Announced at World Series

U.S. News
comments

Trump launches Twitter attack on Pelosi over impeachment bid

U.S. News
comments

Comments