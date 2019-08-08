Media Freaks Out After Eric Trump Follows Gab on Twitter

The media went into panic mode Thursday after President Donald Trump’s son Eric followed the account of Twitter’s social media competitor Gab.

On Thursday, many noticed Eric had subscribed to follow @GetOnGab, the official account of Gab which promotes itself as an open source, decentralized, free speech social media platform.

Judging by Eric’s most recent post, the catalyst appears to have been Twitter’s suspension of Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign team Wednesday, which was locked after sharing a video showing violent leftists rallying outside his home.

“. @Twitter is an absolute mess @Team_Mitch,” Eric wrote Thursday, shortly before he followed Gab.

The follow prompted leftists to claim Eric was following a dangerous social media site that harbors white supremacists.

“Gab is a fringe social media site that caters to white supremacists,” claimed ThinkProgress founder Judd Legum, adding, “The white supremacist who murdered 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue used Gab.”

NBC News reporter Ben Collins chimed in, saying, “A reminder that Gab is where the Tree of Life Synagogue shooter posted mountains of anti-Semitic screeds, convinced the ‘migrant caravan’ was an ‘invasion’ plotted by a Jewish cabal, before writing ‘Screw the optics, I’m going in.’”

Gab responded to the criticism by pointing out that numerous mass shooters had relied on other social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat in the past to publicize their views and sometimes their attacks.

Meanwhile Gab users defended the platform, and encouraged Eric to stay the course.

While there’s no indication Eric has created a Gab account, founder Andrew Torba says the media freakout is about the establishment fearing it could lose its stranglehold on information.

“Because they know that if Trump joins Gab they will no longer have control over the online narrative via Silicon Valley proxy,” Torba wrote on Gab Thursday.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

Watch – Founder Of Gab: Big Tech Now Trying To Ban Competing Websites


Related Articles

Elizabeth Warren Blames Trump For El Paso Shooting Despite Dayton Shooter Being Her Supporter

Elizabeth Warren Blames Trump For El Paso Shooting Despite Dayton Shooter Being Her Supporter

U.S. News
Comments
Tarantino Dismisses as "Nonsense" Criticism 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Isn't "Woke" Enough

Tarantino Dismisses as “Nonsense” Criticism ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Isn’t “Woke” Enough

U.S. News
Comments

Dem Activist ‘Jokes’ About Setting Fire to Tucker Carlson

U.S. News
comments

Visa CEO Promises Not to Block Purchases of Firearms

U.S. News
comments

AOC: “Perfectly Normal, Good People” Are Capable of Aiding White Supremacy

U.S. News
comments

Comments