Trump’s Press Secretary blasted the establishment hacks at a White House press briefing by serving up a dose of reality.

When a reporter asked Huckabee-Sanders a question about the “misleading” statement made by Trump, Jr., she pointed them to evidence of actual collusion.

The media refuses to focus on real collusion while they actually mislead the public with Russia hysteria.

Nice to finally see Trump’s administration take a tip from the President’s playbook.