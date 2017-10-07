Media Give Trump Most Negative Presidential Coverage in 25 Years

Claims by President Donald Trump that media organizations primarily report negatively on him were proven true by a new research by Pew Research Center.

An analysis of 3,000 stories during the first 100 days of his presidency across 24 different media organizations found that reporting on Trump has been the most negative compared to other presidents over the past 25 years.

The research shows that only 5 percent of media reporting during the period was positive. 62 percent of the stories were negative, and 33 percent were neither positive nor negative.

By comparison, coverage of President Barack Obama during the same time period was 42 percent positive, and 20 percent negative. For President George W. Bush the number was 22 percent positive, and 28 percent negative. And for President Bill Clinton it was 27 percent positive, and 28 percent negative.

The study also revealed that most media coverage of Trump focused on his character traits rather than policy.

