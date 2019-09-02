Media Gives Mass Shooters Stunning Amount Of Free Publicity -- Report

An op-ed by two social scientists explains the massive amount of free publicity mainstream media outlets afford mass shooters in the wake of tragedies.

The L.A Times article, authored by James Densley, a sociologist and professor of criminal justice at Metropolitan State University, and Jillian Peterson, a psychologist and professor of criminology and criminal justice at Hamline University, analyzes mass shooting data going back 53 years.

“Studies estimate that in the aftermath of their attacks, mass killers receive approximately $75 million in free media coverage, a level professional athletes and Hollywood actors would envy,” Densley and Peterson wrote.

“For men who feel angry, alienated and anonymous, the incentives to perform are appealing. And bigger body counts mean bigger headlines. One recently thwarted shooter posted that, ‘A good 100 kills would be nice,’ and another wanted to ‘break a world record.'”

The media’s amplification of mass shooters’ identities and heinous acts is no accident.

As Alex Jones explained, the globalists are encouraging psychotic violence through propaganda, prescription drugs, and destruction of religion to collapse America for their power consolidation.

We also reported that mentally ill individuals who have a desire to kill aren’t deterred by gun control measures, as Democrats and some Republicans in Congress contend.

In fact, the states which have the most restrictive gun laws in the country have some of the worst gun-related crimes.

Alex Jones exposes the elite globalist desire to dominate and exterminate humanity.