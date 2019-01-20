Media Heartbroken After Learning Truth About False BuzzFeed Report

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

To the mainstream media’s horror, a BuzzFeed story claiming President Trump directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress was swiftly shot down by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Commentator Mark Dice breaks down the media is scrambling to save face after raving over the ludicrous fake news report before it was debunked.

Dice had already been covering how BuzzFeed was collapsing in December, citing its slew of consistently fake news stories.

In a new clip, a Buzzfeed reporter tells CNN that he has not seen any evidence proving Trump colluded with Russia. Owen breaks down leftist insanity.


McConnell: Senate will vote next week on Trump plan

Democrats Dismiss Trump’s Political Concession, Demand More

Women’s March chant: ‘America was never great!’ — Ocasio-Cortez accuses Trump of anti-Semitism

SHOCK POLL: Trump 51% job approval among Latinos — 20-point increase since December!

Curious Bedfellows: The Neocon And Progressive Alliance To Destroy Donald Trump

