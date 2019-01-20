Media Hoax: MSM Falsely Claims Catholic Students Harassed Native American

The mainstream media has been caught demonizing Trump-supporting Catholic students by falsely claiming they were harassing a Native American activist when video evidence shows the opposite.

The incident began Friday when video surfaced showing students from Covington Catholic school standing in front of the activist while he beat a drum outside the Lincoln Memorial.

It’s even worse when you see the full mob effect. pic.twitter.com/Oe7Zn5srOB — Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) January 19, 2019

The media then claimed that the students, who were in town for the March for Life, had been harassing the activist, which resulted in the students being doxxed and attacked on social media.

Below is a sample of the fraudulent stories cooked up by the mainstream media, who have not yet issued retractions.

The demonization became so intense that one student released a statement to WKRC News setting the record straight, saying it was the activist who was looking for trouble.

Response from Cov Cath student who says he was present at the event in question in Washington.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/nqLD1pJY2u — Adam Clements (@AClementsWKRC) January 20, 2019

He describes the activist, Nathan Phillips, and his group approaching the students while beating his drum before forcing his way into the center of their group, where he began to become hostile.

“They forced their way into the center of our group,” the student wrote. “We initially thought this was a cultural display since he was beating along to our cheers and so we clapped to the beat. He came to stand in front of one of my classmates who stood where he was, smiling and enjoying the experience. However, after multiple minutes of Mr. Phillips beating the drum directly in the face of my friend (mere centimeters from his nose), we became confused and started wondering what was happening. It was not until later that we discovered they would incriminate us a publicity stunt.”

The statement included video links corroborating his story.

This unedited video (with the original sound) is indisputable proof that the Native American man approached the Catholic school kids pic.twitter.com/cFi0qRYDg2 — PolishPatriot™️ (@PolishPatriotTM) January 20, 2019

First link he mentions:https://t.co/0fzj9BDadF — Ben Dierker (@bendierker) January 20, 2019

It’s WAY worse than this. Start at 1hr10min mark and end when kids get on bus. https://t.co/xkHrsypOiv — that1madre (@Quirlygirl) January 20, 2019

Comedian duo The Hodgetwins summarized the entire incident well:

Our response to Kentucky High School teens in MAGA Hats Harassed a Native American Vietnam Veteran #fakenews #MAGA #MAGAhats pic.twitter.com/xtF8q16siz — HodgeTwins (@hodgetwins) January 20, 2019

The mainstream media is determined to demonize Trump supporters to start a culture clash any way they can in a divide-and-conquer tactic meant to distract and anger the public.

Alex Jones presents an audio clip from David Webb’s radio show where CNN analyst Areva Martin accuses the host of exercising white privilege throughout his entire career when he himself is black as well.