Media Hype Estrogen For Men As Coronavirus Treatment After Trashing Chloroquine

The New York Times and other major media outlets are hyping estrogen for men as a new experimental treatment for the coronavirus and are applying little if any of the skepticism they’ve shown towards chloroquine.

Whereas every possible side effect of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have been highlighted ad nauseam and junk studies were wildly hyped to suggest it’s killing people en masse, you’d think by reading the media’s headlines that giving men estrogen was a panacea.

“Men are dying from coronavirus at higher rates. Could estrogen save them?” said one headline from Mic.

“Can Estrogen and Other Sex Hormones Help Men Survive Covid-19?” said a headline from the New York Times.



Canada’s current Chief Public Health Officer appeared in a recently resurfaced 2010 documentary in which she advocated using mandatory “tracking bracelets” for people who refuse to take a vaccine after a virus outbreak.

Roni Caryn Rabin in the New York Times hyped the gender-bending treatment in her article titled, “Can Estrogen and Other Sex Hormones Help Men Survive Covid-19?”:

Note: doctors giving out estrogen to “increase” men’s immune systems is just fine but doctors giving out intravenous vitamin C to boost folks immune systems get raided by the FBI.

Rabin waited until paragraph 7 to inform readers of the (mildest) side effects:

Some experts who study sex differences in immunity, however, warned that hormones may fail to be the magic bullet that some are hoping for; even elderly women with Covid-19 are outliving their male peers, and there is a drastic reduction in levels of hormones for women after menopause.

She also included one line in the final paragraph (number 27) noting potential side effects:

Both hormones are believed to be safe, especially when used for short durations. Participants will be warned of possible side effects that may be a first for many men, like tenderness in the breast and hot flashes.

Drugs.com has a list of side effects for progesterone a mile long — which include death.

The most common are listed as “chest pain, chills, cold or flu-like symptoms, cough or hoarseness, fever” and “problems with urination.”

I guess Times readers are only entitled to know of the side effects of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine!

As I reported two weeks ago, the media also hyped the expensive and unproven Gilead drug Remdesivir with little skepticism based off a single report citing leaked information that may have been part of an insider trading scam.

A later leaked report found the much-hyped Remdesivir “flopped” during its first clinical trial.

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!