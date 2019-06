Brandon (@theeconstituti1) joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to expose the double standards of the leftist media who refused to cover the anti-Trump bully that spat in the face of a woman half his size for wearing a MAGA hat.

Also:

Woman Who Was Spat On By Anti-Trump Liberal Speaks Out



The woman who was spat on by a bully suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to give her side of the story.