Media Ignores REAL Refugee Asia Bibi, Pushes Fake “Refugees” Carrying Their Flags, Burning Ours

There is a high profile Christian sentenced to death for “blasphemy” in Pakistan but rejected for asylum by the UK.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Celente—Billionaire Welfare, Fascism or Peace

Celente—Billionaire Welfare, Fascism or Peace

Special Reports
Comments
Why Donald Trump’s Prison Sentencing Reform Efforts May Be His Greatest Feat

Why Donald Trump’s Prison Sentencing Reform Efforts May Be His Greatest Feat

Special Reports
Comments

Is Trump The Last Republican President?

Special Reports
Comments

Kamala Harris Compares ICE To The KKK

Special Reports
Comments

Shakman & Decades of Corruption from Chicago to Supreme Court

Special Reports
Comments

Comments