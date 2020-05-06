Media: It Only Took One Day For Mass Death to Strike In Florida After Reopening

Wow, apparently it only took one day for the virus to spread, hospitalize thousands and kill 113!!!

I guess we better keep the lockdown going indefinitely until we get a mandatory vaccine!

Incidentally, for some reason conspiracy theorists are suggesting there could be more to this story…

Hopefully, Twitter will step up and censor them for questioning our media overlords!


David Knight and Robert Barnes join The Alex Jones Show in studio to eviscerate the coronavirus lockdown hoax.

