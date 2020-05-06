Media: It Only Took One Day For Mass Death to Strike In Florida After Reopening

BREAKING: One day after reopening, Florida recorded a record number of new deaths Tuesday from the novel coronavirus, with 113 fatalities reported, including 11 in the Tampa Bay region.https://t.co/Nsg06oARhj — Chris Tisch (@christisch1) May 5, 2020

Wow, apparently it only took one day for the virus to spread, hospitalize thousands and kill 113!!!

I guess we better keep the lockdown going indefinitely until we get a mandatory vaccine!

Incidentally, for some reason conspiracy theorists are suggesting there could be more to this story…

Whether you agree with the re-opening or not, the record deaths have nothing to do with it. It takes a while to die from coronavirus. Deaths on Tuesday would have absolutely nothing to do with the state re-opening on Monday — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) May 5, 2020

Template for lazy journalism: BREAKING: One day after reopening, [place name] recorded [adverb of degree] new deaths from the novel coronavirus, with [number] fatalities reported. [Note: please add details to avoid redundancy.] — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 5, 2020

Hopefully, Twitter will step up and censor them for questioning our media overlords!



David Knight and Robert Barnes join The Alex Jones Show in studio to eviscerate the coronavirus lockdown hoax.

