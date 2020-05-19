Media, Leftists Flip Out After Trump Says He's Taking Hydroxychloroquine

Image Credits: Screenshot.

The media spent all night in a frothing fit because President Trump told reporters that he is taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, as a precaution against coronavirus.

Trump told reporter that he hopes not to be taking the medication for long, but that he believes it’s effective, and that “people should be allowed to.”

The media immediately called Trump irresponsible, with some vowing that the drug would “kill him” and anyone else who takes it.

Nancy Pelosi seized on the moment to call Trump “morbidly obese”:

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Trump’s remarks about hydroxychloroquine “dangerous.”

“Maybe he’s really not taking it because the president lies about things characteristically,” Schumer said on MSNBC.

He added: “I don’t know whether he is taking it or not. I know him saying he is taking it, whether he is or not, is reckless, reckless, reckless.”

Of course, orange man is still bad:

Even the communist Chinese government got in on the act, claiming that Trump is trying to beat coronavirus with “witchcraft”:

It’s not witchcraft, it’s a drug that has proven effective against the virus. Cutting horns off Rhinos and sniffing them is witchcraft.

