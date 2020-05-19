Media, Leftists Flip Out After Trump Says He's Taking Hydroxychloroquine

The media spent all night in a frothing fit because President Trump told reporters that he is taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, as a precaution against coronavirus.

Trump told reporter that he hopes not to be taking the medication for long, but that he believes it’s effective, and that “people should be allowed to.”

The media immediately called Trump irresponsible, with some vowing that the drug would “kill him” and anyone else who takes it.

Fox News's Neil Cavuto is stunned by Trump's announcement that he's taking hydroxychloroquine: "If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment … it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you." pic.twitter.com/e6D5alfAgc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020

Nancy Pelosi seized on the moment to call Trump “morbidly obese”:

“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group, and in his, shall we say, weight group: ‘Morbidly obese,’ they say,” says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Pres. Trump’s revelation he is taking hydroxychloroquine. pic.twitter.com/0ImjpEjg9q — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 19, 2020

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Trump’s remarks about hydroxychloroquine “dangerous.”

“Maybe he’s really not taking it because the president lies about things characteristically,” Schumer said on MSNBC.

He added: “I don’t know whether he is taking it or not. I know him saying he is taking it, whether he is or not, is reckless, reckless, reckless.”

Of course, orange man is still bad:

Stephen Colbert brutally mocks Trump for taking hydroxychloroquine: “If you think hydroxycholoroquine might be right for you, don’t ask your doctor. Just ask around. And if you hear some good stories, eat it. Eat it, you coward.” https://t.co/DoyIYvrpyN — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 19, 2020

Even the communist Chinese government got in on the act, claiming that Trump is trying to beat coronavirus with “witchcraft”:

It’s not witchcraft, it’s a drug that has proven effective against the virus. Cutting horns off Rhinos and sniffing them is witchcraft.

If media truly believed hydroxychloroquine were dangerous, they’d be glad Trump is taking it. Today's response was revealing. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 19, 2020

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!