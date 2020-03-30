Media Melts Down Over My Pillow CEO Taking Part In White House Coronavirus Briefing

The mainstream media descended into a rage when My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell announced during the daily White House corona task force briefing that he has repurposed his factories to produce tens of thousands of surgical face masks for medial workers.

Lindell was one of several CEOs to join the coronavirus task force briefing on Monday to announce that his factories have begun producing 10,000 face masks a day with plans to ramp up production to over 50,000 a day.

While @CNN was cutting away from “The My Pillow Guy” @realMikeLindell announced that he is producing 10,000 masks a day and is aiming to start producing 50,000 per day by Friday to help in the fight against the Coronavirus. What is CNN doing to help out?pic.twitter.com/2RM25MQLDN — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2020

But talking heads and “journalists” from The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and others exploded in outrage that Lindell, a Trump supporter and Christian, would dare invoke God and offer his expertise to help during this unprecedented crisis.

My Pillow is now making highly absorbent pillows so you can cry yourself to sleep after watching this press conference. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 30, 2020

Are you f cking kidding me, HE HAS THE MY PILLOW GUY ON TO SELL HIS GARBAGE PRODUCT DURING A PANDEMIC BRIEFING???!!! — Jamie O’Grady ⚡ (@JamieOGrady) March 30, 2020

In case you were wondering what My Pillow is doing in a time of coronavirus. https://t.co/W3ocMJe7Ym — Ram Ramgopal (@RamCNN) March 30, 2020

Dear Trumpists, *this* is why media doesn’t want to cover your God-Emperor’s coronavirus rallies: because the g*ddamned My Pillow CEO was holding forth from the lectern on a day that 500+ Americans died and 20,000+ got sick from the virus the briefing was *intended* to focus on. https://t.co/z7FSMxLwUi — Seth Abramson (@🏠) (@SethAbramson) March 30, 2020

We’ve arrived at the Trump shouts out random private companies portion of the briefing pic.twitter.com/N9zn3UwqGB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2020

Apparently if you advertise on Fox News like My Pillow you get to speak at a White House press conference about a deadly virus that has killed nearly 3,000 Americans!! This is absolute BS!! #StopAiringTrump — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 30, 2020

Thankfully, many on Twitter saw through the feigned outrage.

Wow. The amount of journalists/reporters etc. turning their nose up at the My Pillow Guy. I don’t care if it’s Kermit the Frog making masks for our medical professionals. This is a GOOD THING. So unless you’re doing something to help people, sit down. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 30, 2020

‘My Pillow’ owner Mike Lindell mentioned God. Mainstream media was probably concerned they were all about to go up in flames. pic.twitter.com/YAvh3Xavrg — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) March 31, 2020

Rather than celebrate this example of the private sector stepping up in this hour of need for the nation, the media is more focused on bashing anybody aligned with the Trump administration or its effort to help the American people.

In another example, the media demonized President Trump for promoting hydroxychloroquine as a potential remedy for combating the coronavirus before the FDA quickly approved of the drug for emergency treatment on Monday.

A collection of MSM talking heads and leftist idols that are wishing for a recession and more corona-virus deaths so Trump can be voted out of office.

