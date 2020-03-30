Media Melts Down Over My Pillow CEO Taking Part In White House Coronavirus Briefing

Image Credits: @bennyjohnson/Twitter.

The mainstream media descended into a rage when My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell announced during the daily White House corona task force briefing that he has repurposed his factories to produce tens of thousands of surgical face masks for medial workers.

Lindell was one of several CEOs to join the coronavirus task force briefing on Monday to announce that his factories have begun producing 10,000 face masks a day with plans to ramp up production to over 50,000 a day.

But talking heads and “journalists” from The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and others exploded in outrage that Lindell, a Trump supporter and Christian, would dare invoke God and offer his expertise to help during this unprecedented crisis.

Thankfully, many on Twitter saw through the feigned outrage.

Rather than celebrate this example of the private sector stepping up in this hour of need for the nation, the media is more focused on bashing anybody aligned with the Trump administration or its effort to help the American people.

In another example, the media demonized President Trump for promoting hydroxychloroquine as a potential remedy for combating the coronavirus before the FDA quickly approved of the drug for emergency treatment on Monday.

Twitter: 

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

A collection of MSM talking heads and leftist idols that are wishing for a recession and more corona-virus deaths so Trump can be voted out of office.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Why The Stimulus Bill is Bad For America

Why The Stimulus Bill is Bad For America

U.S. News
Comments
Convicts Freed To Fill Cells With Innocents

Convicts Freed To Fill Cells With Innocents

U.S. News
Comments

Maddow Claimed It Was “Nonsense” A Naval Hospital Ship Would Dock in New York by Next Week; It’s Arrived

U.S. News
comments

CBS News Uses Footage of “Worst Hit” Hospital in Italy While Describing New York Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. News
comments

As Millions Of Americans Become Unemployed, Trump Admin Expands Importation Of Foreign Workers

U.S. News
comments

Comments