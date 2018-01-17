Media Melts Down Over Trump's Fake News Awards

The mainstream media is melting down over President Trump’s Fake News Awards, with reporters claiming it’s already “a flop” and other pundits wanting to shut it down.

The weakness in the media’s armor is now exposed, which was Trump’s intention all along: if they weren’t really fake media, then why are they so defensive about the awards ceremony? Why the exhaustive coverage against it?

“…President Donald Trump’s much ballyhooed ‘Fake News Awards’ has drawn attention from a group beyond the usual peanut gallery: ethics experts who say the event could run afoul of White House rules and, depending on what exactly the president says during the proceedings, the First Amendment,” reported Politico.

Isn’t that ironic: the mainstream media, which routinely abandons its own ethics to push a preconceived narrative, is projecting its own flaws onto President Trump by claiming the awards are “unethical.”

But what’s even more rich is how Politico dug up an “ethics lawyer” from the George W. Bush administration to make its point – the same administration that lied to the American public about major “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq to start a war which benefitted Saudi Arabia.

You’ll also notice how pundits are trying to reframe the argument to claim Trump is attacking the media because he “can’t handle criticism.”

“An American president who cannot take criticism — who must constantly deflect and distort and distract — who must find someone else to blame — is charting a very dangerous path,” said Sen. Jeff Flake, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a globalist, anti-Trump foundation.

If the mainstream media is supposed to be unbiased and objective, as its ethical standards claim it to be, then why is it criticizing the president to begin with? Shouldn’t it just present facts as they are, and allow the public to decide whether they serve as valid criticism of the administration?

Mainstream reporters won’t do that because the truth is not their ally; you see, most major news organizations are owned by multi-national corporations with a globalist agenda to reduce America into a vassal state of a worldwide “government,” which is really just a network of unelected bureaucrats and unaccountable corporations controlling the world’s population.

“A primary tactic for directing public opinion and ‘government’ policy is to place willing servants in leadership positions of trusted institutions (media, universities, government, foundations, etc.),” wrote Joseph Plummer in his book Tragedy & Hope 101.

In short, the mainstream media serves the elites by pushing their agenda. Their “news reporting” is reduced to propaganda.

“We are dominated by the small number of persons who understand the mental processes of the masses,” wrote Edward Bernays, known as the father of propaganda. “It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind and contrive new ways to guide the world.”

“…Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.”

And that’s why the mainstream media routinely cheerleads for the Deep State.

