Media Mentions "Impeachment" Over 300 Times After Mueller Report Finds No Collusion

After the findings of the Mueller probe failed to produce evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, the mainstream media turned its attention back to getting the president out of office.

Regardless whether no collusion or obstruction was found by the FBI Special Counsel’s two-year investigation, on Thursday liberal cable networks desperately continued pushing the prospect the report could somehow lead to the president’s impeachment.

According to NewsBusters.org, mainstream media repeated the word about 309 times:

MRC analysts examined a 24-hour span of coverage on liberal cable (CNN, MSNBC) and broadcast (ABC, CBS, NBC) networks, from 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday to the same time the following day, for every instance where the term “impeachment” — or some permutation thereof — was used by hosts, analysts, or contributors. In total, the word came up 309 times, with the vast majority (286) coming from cable networks CNN (148) and MSNBC (138).

NewsBusters also notes cable pundits on CNN and MSNBC referred to Mueller’s report as a “road map for impeachment,” terminology that has been used by several leftist publications and the president’s former aide Sam Nunberg on MSNBC.

While journalists who covered the Russia probe non-stop tried to backpedal by keeping impeachment hopes on the table, NewsBusters reports Democrats were more reluctant to touch on the issue.

For their part, congressional Democrats did not appear keen on discussing impeachment. The closest any member of that party came to actually endorsing the idea on Thursday was when House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler was asked about the option during a press conference: “That’s one possibility. There are others.”

President Trump meanwhile has maintained his innocence and holds firm it was the Democrats, including former presidential contender Hillary Clinton, who committed crimes needing to be investigated.