Media Misled on NRA Annual Meeting Gun Policy

A number of major media outlets misled their readers on Monday by inaccurately reporting on the gun-carry policy for the upcoming National Rifle Association convention.

Despite reports from outlets like CBS News, the Associated Press, and Politico, the National Rifle Association did not ban guns from their annual meeting. Nor did the gun-rights organization make the decision to keep guns from Vice President Mike Pence’s speech at the conference. Instead, the Secret Service, which will provide armed security for the speech, will not allow civilian gun carry at the venue where Pence will speak during his speech on May 4.

“Due to the attendance of the Vice President of the United States at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on Friday, May 4, the U.S. Secret Service will be responsible for event security around the Arena at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center,” a message on the event’s website read. “As a result, firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind will be prohibited in the forum prior to and during his attendance.”

The restriction is not unique to the NRA event and is common practice for events that are secured by the Secret Service.

