Activists and the media claim Hungary is being driven “back towards the dark ages” after the country voted to define gender based on biological sex.

According to the latest wave of establishment fury against the central European nation, transgender people will “flee” Hungary or else be driven to suicide by the law, which passed on Tuesday after a 134 to 56 parliamentary vote.

Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, Gergely Gulyás, had responded to attacks with a letter last month insisting that Hungary “guarantees everybody’s fundamental rights”, adding that the measures relating to gender would ensure “legal clarity in harmony with the constitution”.



Harrison covers recent news from Europe concerning the migrants.

NGOs and mainstream media outlets characterised the country’s right-wing populist leader, Viktor Orbán, as an “autocrat” in pushing through the legislation, which defines gender as “biological sex based on primary sex characteristics and chromosomes”.

Amnesty International, funded by far-left billionaire and aggressive opponent of Orbán, George Soros, issued a statement on Tuesday alleging the law “pushes Hungary back towards the dark ages”. The group claimed it will “deepen an already intolerant and hostile environment faced by the LGBTI community”, according to The Guardian.

