Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Media Obsesses Over Trump’s Health, But Misses This…
MSM needs to get their priorities straight
The Alex Jones Show -
January 17, 2018
Comments
Lionel looks at what the media is missing as it mocks Trump’s health report.
Related Articles
The Vaccine Program: Betrayal of Public Trust & Institutional Corruption
Health
Comments
Shock Study: Nursing Homes Gaming System to Improve Medicare Ratings
Health
Comments
Trump’s Medicaid reform will benefit the poor, sick and disabled
Health
Comments
Health-conscious Nestle sells U.S. candy to Ferrero for $2.8 billion
Health
Comments
Researchers Devise Decoy Molecule to Block Pain Where it Starts
Health
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.