Media Outlet Recommends Single Women Go Hiking Alone In Morocco

Just three months after two young Scandinavian women were savagely beheaded by ISIS terrorists while hiking in Morocco, the British paper The Independent has issued a travel guide for single women recommending they “travel solo” to Morocco in honor of “International Women’s Day.”

International Women’s Day is on March 8th.

The article shared on Tuesday, titled “International Women’s Day: 10 of the best female-only trips for solo travelers,” listed “Hike in Morocco” as their first recommendation.

Intrepid Travel has launched new limited edition women’s expeditions, which are all about “breaking down barriers, fostering discussion and creating immersive local experiences for women that are ordinarily off-limits on our regular group departures.”

Its Morocco Women’s Expedition is an off-map hiking adventure starting in Marrakech and going via the Bougmez Valley and the foothills of Azourki, before travelers get the chance to visit a women’s rug-weaving co-op in Talsanant. An eight-day tour costs £675pp, including seven nights’ B&B accommodation, four lunches, five dinners, transfers and a range of activities, from a local folklore workshop to a Berber makeup workshop.

The original article contained an affiliate link to Intrepid Travel’s 675-pound “Morocco Women’s Expedition” package, meaning The Independent will make additional money off every woman who signs up for their package on top of the money they’re already making off advertising.

Good lookin’ out.

Alex points out that, despite being regressive on many issues, the muslim community is correct and behaving like those who seek to protect children.