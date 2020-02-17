Media, Pundits Triggered by Trump’s ‘Taxpayer Funded’ Daytona Lap in ‘The Beast’

The collapse of the Russian and Ukrainian impeachment hoaxes has left a huge void to fill in the left’s ceaseless war on the will of the American voter.

Though, on Sunday, liberal pundits and journalists averted their longing gaze from Eastern Europe and focused on something far closer to home, to satisfy their need for evidence of Trumpian evil: The president’s car.

The presidential limousine, known to many as “The Beast,” led the field of drivers on a pace lap at the Daytona 500. The scene was unlike any other we’ve scene in previous Daytona races, as the president rode in his official vehicle and led the more than 40 drivers around the track.

However, several members of the mainstream media were less than enthralled with the intermingling of presidential power with the Great American Race.

NBC White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell noted that the trip to Daytona was an “official White House event.” Meaning, that the president’s appearance and trip around the track in “The Beast,” was paid for by the “taxpayers.”

This was an official White House event therefore paid by taxpayers as @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS attended Daytona 500 today and “The Beast” limo ran a pace car lap around the track. pic.twitter.com/xb0QdBYEEI — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 16, 2020

At a restaurant. Trump and a motorcade at the Daytona 500 comes on the TV. I literally don’t know whether to laugh or cry or scream or just sigh. All. We’re gonna go with all. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 16, 2020

If history is any indication, you’re perfectly capable of doing three things at once. https://t.co/YYlGlWzS3g — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 16, 2020

