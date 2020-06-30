Media Pushing Pig Virus as Potential 'Next Pandemic'

The mainstream media is suggesting a “new virus” reported by Chinese scientists could trigger the next “global outbreak.”

BBC says a “new strain of flu” carried by pigs could “mutate” and “spread easily from person to person.”

“While it is not an immediate problem, [scientists] say, it has “all the hallmarks” of being highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring,” the outlet reported. “As it’s new, people could have little or no immunity to the virus.”

“The scientists write in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that measures to control the virus in pigs, and the close monitoring of swine industry workers, should be swiftly implemented.”

Don’t be surprised if power-hungry politicians exploit the “new threat” of another virus to cement the control they’ve already taken over the economy and other aspects of everyday life in response to the coronavirus.

Many of them have already signaled that these fundamental changes are here to stay by telling people to accept the “new normal,” even though a lot of these changes are either ineffective or completely out of proportion to the situation at hand.

And while politicians have an obligation to protect public health, this shouldn’t give way to politically-motivated power grabs, regardless of political party.

“For three straight months the media took their talking points from political activists who were coordinating a national panic. The drumbeat was testing, testing, testing… all narrative engineering efforts were specifically structured around testing,” quipped The Last Refuge. “By taking this approach those who were weaponizing fear knew that any increased test rate would be fuel to demand extended lock-downs.”

“They need this process to continue through the November 2020 election cycle; testing provides fuel for that narrative.”

