Media Puts Border Patrol On The Hook For Another Illegal Immigrant Death

The media is subtly pinning another death on U.S. Customs and Border Protection, despite the fact that the man who died in their custody Monday had an irreversible degenerative disease.

According to a statement from CBP, a 45-year-old Mexican man was taken into custody in early February and was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and congestive heart failure. The man died after spending most of his time in custody in the hospital.

Cirrhosis is a degenerative liver disease and in its advanced stages can only be treated by a transplant. CBP says the official cause of death is unknown.

