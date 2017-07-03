Media Reaps Dividends From Trump Attacks

Cable news outlets are pulling huge ratings and reporters are becoming overnight celebrities as the attacks between President Trump and the media enters strange new territory.

The Trump White House has agitated for the fight, believing that every day it spends feuding with the media exposes further press bias and energizes the conservative base.

But Trump’s claim that MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski was “bleeding” from a “face-lift” unified the media, with anchors from Fox News to CNN expressing outrage at the president’s tweets and pointing to them as evidence that the press should not treat Trump like a normal president.

