Media Reports 'Peaceful Protests' As Rioters Attack Police, Desecrate War Memorials, Vandalize Property And Attempt Arson

The British media reported that black lives matter protests were ‘largely peaceful’ this past weekend, despite video after video of ‘protesters’ attacking police, vandalising property, and even attempting to burn flags on war memorials.

The BBC and Sky news set the narrative:

27 police officers injured during largely peaceful anti-racism protests in London https://t.co/vIq1VL1aiT — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 7, 2020

Police draw batons as they clash with protesters following a second day of largely peaceful anti-racism demonstrations in London. Follow live updates: https://t.co/MwUWxXYFiq pic.twitter.com/HZvq1IKcRR — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 7, 2020

However, footage showed police being literally chased and being pelted with projectiles by violent mobs:

I’m a Conservative Party Association Chairman, and when my timeline is flooded with videos like this for the second day running, my patience and faith is wearing thin. Where is Cressida Dick? Where is the Government? Why are they doing nothing? pic.twitter.com/qKZnlCwE3o — Gareth Baines (@DrGABaines) June 7, 2020

Feral thugs shouting “run piggy run” while attacking police. I am beyond furious. Are we going to wait until a police officer is killed before these criminals are dragged off the streets? No way is this a protest. https://t.co/5NUoutsvhq — Christina Jordan (@CJordanjb) June 7, 2020

This is no longer peaceful if it results in injured bleeding policemen. #ukprotests pic.twitter.com/G1eJh3E9On — Nara Hodge (@Nara_Hodge) June 7, 2020

Where are the riot police? Cops being chased away by the mob in a nation's capital. This should only happen in a 3rd world country.pic.twitter.com/0Xp4rZM1pE — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 7, 2020

It’s starting to lose control here on Whitehall as police are attacked with bottles, traffic cones and other objects. Some protestors appealing for calm. @LBCNews @LBC pic.twitter.com/rUU4ZGY9pY — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) June 7, 2020

Another smoke bomb and more objects thrown at police outside Downing Street. Lovely. Why is this being allowed to happen again? https://t.co/Rrw8vA9JHi — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) June 7, 2020

A police officer was severely injured after thugs pelted her horse with bikes and projectiles. The media then claimed the officer ‘knocked herself off her horse’:

One idiot attempted to burn the flags on the Cenotaph war memorial:

If the media won’t spread these videos, we will. Anti-British thugs spitting on the memory of veterans that sacrificed themselves for our country. A day after D-Day. This has nothing to do with racism or police brutality, how long will our weak Government tolerate it? pic.twitter.com/GaikWJkKho — Neil Hamilton MS/AS (@NeilUKIP) June 7, 2020

The @metpoliceuk have this person’s picture. Desecrating a war memorial and setting fire to the British flag isn’t protest, its hatred. pic.twitter.com/q0b4eDAihM — Emma Webb (@Emma_A_Webb) June 7, 2020





While allowing ‘protesters’ to deface statues and memorials, police went after people trying to stop it happening:

Sure, he was the orginal anti-fascist. He defeated Hitler & the Nazis. And he saved the free world. But you’re an angry, woke Lefty protestor (probably with a trust fund)—and you have a can of spray paint—so your contributions to humanity & equality are about the same. https://t.co/gWyF747ONG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 7, 2020

Police remove those guarding Churchill's statue. It was then defacedpic.twitter.com/4JZ0nVsYJJ — Old Holborn ✘ (@Holbornlolz) June 7, 2020

Police did nothing to stop the people defacing the statue, but on the orders of the mob, went straight after this guy. https://t.co/fYXcNj66z5 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 8, 2020

The statue was just cleaned and has been re-defaced. People saying “fuck Churchill” #blacklivesmatttersuk pic.twitter.com/YzOaSXC5BN — Emma Webb (@Emma_A_Webb) June 7, 2020

by the evening, police were finally squaring up to the mob and arresting people:

It’s a new week. Funs Over. pic.twitter.com/JPUnrysNvk — Mason Mills (@MrMasonMills) June 8, 2020

When we say, disperse. We MEAN disperse. pic.twitter.com/12A81BZSoR — Mason Mills (@MrMasonMills) June 8, 2020

Police finally arresting people in London.pic.twitter.com/noSqoqTa70 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 8, 2020

The BBC continued to massage the narrative throughout the weekend:

Why I will not engage with news media now, admirably demonstrated by the BBC News website. pic.twitter.com/Z3GPnq5m1I — Colin Sutton (@colinsutton) June 7, 2020

Why do our mainstream broadcasters keep attempting to downplay the levels of violence we’ve seen unleashed upon police officers in our capital city this weekend? If there were just “small numbers” of thuggery, why would a sizeable group of coppers be fleeing from their missiles? pic.twitter.com/v9mFqViBek — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) June 8, 2020

It was about as “largely peaceful” as television owners are “largely free” to opt out of paying for the BBC licence fee. https://t.co/rW6vtoTPaL — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) June 7, 2020

When the protest doesn’t fit the narrative, the headline is switched around:

As BBC reports 27 injured police in London in "largely peaceful protests" it's reporting "far-right violence" in Rome in which ZERO police injured . . .

Lie after lie after lie – not "far-right" but anti-gov lockdown protests.@j_coatsworth @OliverDowden #DefundtheBBC pic.twitter.com/98kBl4hMP4 — Iconoclast (@Iconoclast1982) June 7, 2020

