Media Sides With Acosta After Physical Confrontation With Female White House Staffer

The establishment media instantly sided with CNN activist in chief Jim Acosta after he became involved in a brief physical confrontation with a female White House staffer during today’s Trump press conference.

Acosta once again tried to make himself the center of attention with a series of rants directed at Trump that were dressed up as questions.

When Trump attempted to move on, Acosta refused to give up the platform.

A female White House aide whose job it is to hand the microphone to journalists then walked up to Acosta in a bid to retrieve it.

The media is reporting this incident as if the woman is the aggressor. Watch Acosta's left arm. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/RwylKZ1iaz — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 7, 2018

Acosta clearly uses his left arm to physically resist/restrain the woman.

The two then engaged in a brief physical confrontation, with Acosta wrestling back control of the mic.

NBC News reported the incident as follows;

BREAKING: White House aide grabs and tries to physically remove a microphone from CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta during a contentious exchange with President Trump at a news conference. pic.twitter.com/fFm7wclFw2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2018

“White House aide grabs and tries to physically remove a microphone from CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta during a contentious exchange with President Trump at a news conference.”

“This doesn’t describe what happened properly at all. It was her job to move the mic to the next person and he wouldn’t surrender it,” responded John Podhoretz.

This doesn't describe what happened properly at all. It was her job to move the mic to the next person and he wouldn't surrender it. https://t.co/e5K5g6KNUy — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 7, 2018

Another ABC affiliate reported that the female staffer wrestled the microphone away from Acosta when he in fact overpowered her.

She didn't 'wrestle it away' – Acosta overpowered her. pic.twitter.com/XHqP2odZgC — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 7, 2018

“Will @CNNPR address @Acosta assaulting a young woman working for the White House, or will they just congratulate him for his “courage”?” asked the Daily Caller’s Derek Hunter.

Will @CNNPR address @Acosta assaulting a young woman working for the White House, or will they just congratulate him for his "courage"? — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 7, 2018

“There is more evidence Jim Acosta assaulted a women than Brett Kavanaugh,” quipped Jack Posobiec.

There is more evidence Jim Acosta assaulted a women than Brett Kavanaugh — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 7, 2018

Imagine this had happened under Obama with the journalist being a conservative. The media would have undoubtedly reported the man as the aggressor.

One wonders whether or not Acosta would have tried to wrestle this woman if she’d been more insistent in trying to retrieve the microphone.

And how would the media have reported that?

‘White House aide violently assaults brave superhero Jim Acosta for speaking truth to power’?

Watch the entire exchange between Trump and Acosta below.

BREAKING: President Trump, CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta and @NBCNews Correspondent @PeterAlexander engage in tense exchanges in post-election news conference. pic.twitter.com/WUlXemGn7y — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2018

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.