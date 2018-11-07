Media Sides With Acosta After Physical Confrontation With Female White House Staffer

The establishment media instantly sided with CNN activist in chief Jim Acosta after he became involved in a brief physical confrontation with a female White House staffer during today’s Trump press conference.

Acosta once again tried to make himself the center of attention with a series of rants directed at Trump that were dressed up as questions.

When Trump attempted to move on, Acosta refused to give up the platform.

A female White House aide whose job it is to hand the microphone to journalists then walked up to Acosta in a bid to retrieve it.

Acosta clearly uses his left arm to physically resist/restrain the woman.

The two then engaged in a brief physical confrontation, with Acosta wrestling back control of the mic.

NBC News reported the incident as follows;

“White House aide grabs and tries to physically remove a microphone from CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta during a contentious exchange with President Trump at a news conference.”

“This doesn’t describe what happened properly at all. It was her job to move the mic to the next person and he wouldn’t surrender it,” responded John Podhoretz.

Another ABC affiliate reported that the female staffer wrestled the microphone away from Acosta when he in fact overpowered her.

“Will @CNNPR address @Acosta assaulting a young woman working for the White House, or will they just congratulate him for his “courage”?” asked the Daily Caller’s Derek Hunter.

“There is more evidence Jim Acosta assaulted a women than Brett Kavanaugh,” quipped Jack Posobiec.

Imagine this had happened under Obama with the journalist being a conservative. The media would have undoubtedly reported the man as the aggressor.

One wonders whether or not Acosta would have tried to wrestle this woman if she’d been more insistent in trying to retrieve the microphone.

And how would the media have reported that?

‘White House aide violently assaults brave superhero Jim Acosta for speaking truth to power’?

Watch the entire exchange between Trump and Acosta below.

Video: MSNBC's Scarborough Shocked That Americans Support "Overtly Bigoted, Racist" Trump

GOP Video Mocks Dems For "Blue Wave" That Never Appeared

Blue Rust Belt Victory a 2020 Warning for Trump

Trump’s Republicans Beat Historical Average for Midterm Elections

Barack Obama’s Risks Turn Into Losses for Democrats

