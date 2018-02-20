Media Start To Second-Guess Trump-Russia ‘Collusion’ Conspiracy Theory

Thirteen months into President Trump’s administration, there is still no evidence whatsoever that Trump or any of his associates colluded with Russian operatives meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

That total lack of evidence has some establishment journalists finally wondering if there wasn’t any Trump-Russia collusion after all, despite Democratic conspiracy theories to the contrary.

Politico Magazine editor-in-chief Blake Hounshell over the weekend penned a piece “confessing” his skepticism of the collusion conspiracy theory. Hounshell’s primary argument was that the Trump campaign was too inept to have successfully colluded with Russia without the public finding out.

Political journalists on Twitter passed around Hounshell’s thesis — that maybe the president didn’t collude with Russian hackers and online trolls — as a novel idea.

But the truth is reasons for skepticism have existed in plain sight for months.

