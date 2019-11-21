Media Struggling to Sell Deep State Show Trial to Americans

Host Will Johnson breaks down the Democrats’ first virtual shot in the coup against President Trump on tonight’s edition of Fire Power. Tune in!
By the way, overhaul your body’s cellular engine with our fan-favorite DNA Force Plus!
Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty.
Host Will Johnson breaks down the Democrats’ first virtual shot in the coup against President Trump on tonight’s edition of Fire Power. Tune in!
By the way, overhaul your body’s cellular engine with our fan-favorite DNA Force Plus!