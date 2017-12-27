Media Suggests Melania Trump Wants to Cut Down 200yo White House Tree For No Specific Reason

The clickbait experts at Newsweek and other fake news outlets want their readers to think Melania Trump ordered the removal of a nearly 200-year-old tree from the White House just for kicks.

CNN reported Tuesday that Melania Trump in consultation with the United States National Arboretum and other experts ordered the historic Jackson Magnola, which has been on White House grounds since the 1800’s, be removed after it was “deemed too damaged and decayed to remain in place.”

The United States National Arboretum stated:

The overall architecture and structure of the tree is greatly compromised and the tree is completely dependent on the artificial support. Without the extensive cabling system, the tree would have fallen years ago. Presently, and very concerning, the cabling system is failing on the east trunk, as a cable has pulled through the very thin layer of wood that remains. It is difficult to predict when and how many more will fail.

Here’s how Newsweek reported the story:

Slate:

The Independent:

This CNN wire report seems to indicate CNN tried the same crap with their original headline:

The current headline on CNN’s website says, “Exclusive: Iconic White House tree to be cut down.”

Again, there’s no pointing out it’s being cut down because it’s long dead and dangerous.

CNN reported the tree is going to be replaced with a clone:

However disappointing the removal of the Jackson Magnolia, the silver lining of its demise is that White House groundskeepers were prepared. For several months, at an undisclosed greenhouse-like location nearby, healthy offshoots of the tree have been growing, tended to with care and now somewhere around eight to 10 feet tall. CNN has learned the plan is that another Jackson Magnolia, born directly from the original, will soon be planted in its place, for history to live on.

As the recent fake news koi feeding scandal similarly showed, these propagandists will run with absolutely anything to attack Trump.