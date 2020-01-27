Media Terrified Of Endgame Documentary

The Wall Street Journal recently highlighted the fact that Alex Jones’ 2007 documentary “Endgame: Blueprint for Global Enslavement,” was taken off of Amazon Prime.

The publication went on to complain that Amazon “….accepts non-professional and questionable content to offer a video library.”

They also used the dreaded and damning term “conspiracy theory” to describe the material.

But the documentary couldn’t be more important than it is today as the Coronavirus, a possible bioweapon, grows exponentially.

Why would the mainstream media find it necessary to denigrate it now?

Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch: Kaitlin Bennett Invades Women's March

Watch: Kaitlin Bennett Invades Women’s March

U.S. News
Comments
Hillary Claims Facebook Conspiring To Re-Elect Trump

Hillary Claims Facebook Conspiring To Re-Elect Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Ari Shaffir on Kobe Bryant’s Death: “Hollywood Liberals Enjoy Rooting For the Lakers More Than They Dislike Rape”

U.S. News
comments

Jerry Falwell, Jr. says he might support ‘civil disobedience’ if Dems pass gun control

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: MSNBC Reporter Accidentally Drops N-Bomb While Reporting Kobe Bryant’s Death

U.S. News
comments

Comments