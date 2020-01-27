Media Terrified Of Endgame Documentary

The Wall Street Journal recently highlighted the fact that Alex Jones’ 2007 documentary “Endgame: Blueprint for Global Enslavement,” was taken off of Amazon Prime.

The publication went on to complain that Amazon “….accepts non-professional and questionable content to offer a video library.”

They also used the dreaded and damning term “conspiracy theory” to describe the material.

But the documentary couldn’t be more important than it is today as the Coronavirus, a possible bioweapon, grows exponentially.

Why would the mainstream media find it necessary to denigrate it now?

