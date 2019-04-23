Media Threatens to Dox Microsoft Employee Who Said Execs Are 'Awarded' For Discriminating Against White & Asian Men

The media is threatening to dox a female Microsoft employee after she revealed in an internal message board that “senior leadership is awarded more money if they discriminate against Asians and white men.”

The leftist rag Quartz said the comments amounted to an attack on “diversity” and threatened to dox her in response.

Microsoft staff are openly questioning the value of diversity on an internal chat app meant for speaking with CEO Satya Nadella. https://t.co/35QZ5ukdv9 — Quartz (@qz) April 19, 2019

From Quartz, author Dave Gershgorn, “Microsoft staff are openly questioning the value of diversity“:

Some Microsoft employees are openly questioning whether diversity is important, in a lengthy discussion on an internal online messaging board meant for communicating with CEO Satya Nadella. Two posts on the board criticizing Microsoft diversity initiatives as “discriminatory hiring” and suggesting that women are less suited for engineering roles have elicited more than 800 comments, both affirming and criticizing the viewpoints, multiple Microsoft employees have told Quartz. The posts were written by a female Microsoft program manager. Quartz reached out to her directly for comment, and isn’t making her name public at this point, pending her response. “Does Microsoft have any plans to end the current policy that financially incentivizes discriminatory hiring practices? To be clear, I am referring to the fact that senior leadership is awarded more money if they discriminate against Asians and white men,” read the original post by the Microsoft program manager on Yammer, a corporate messaging platform owned by Microsoft. The employee commented consistently throughout the thread, making similar arguments. Quartz reviewed lengthy sections of the internal discussion provided by Microsoft employees. “I have an ever-increasing file of white male Microsoft employees who have faced outright and overt discrimination because they had the misfortune of being born both white and male. This is unacceptable,” the program manager wrote in a comment later. The Microsoft employees who spoke to Quartz said they weren’t aware of any action by the company in response, despite the comments being reported to Microsoft’s human resources department.

Tech giant Google celebrated the globalist-created “Earth Day” on its homepage on Monday, but chose to ignore Easter Sunday – Christianity’s holiest day. Rather than show a cross, colored eggs, or even the Easter Bunny, Google showed nothing on its homepage acknowledging the Easter holiday. But it sure made the effort to celebrate “Earth Day,” which promotes the idea that humans are the scourge of the planet. When contacted by Quartz, Microsoft pointed to comments by three company officials in the message-board threads. A member of Microsoft’s employee investigations team responded to the initial post in January, writing that the company does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. Another Microsoft staff member, who leads the team that helps the board of directors determine executive pay, explained the diversity-based compensation initiative. “Our board and executive leadership team believe diverse and inclusive teams are good for business and consistent with our mission and inspire-to culture,” she wrote. “Linking compensation to these aspirations is an important demonstration of executive commitment to something we believe strongly in.”

Here’s her actual post:

“Because women used to be actively prohibited from full-time employment many decades ago, there is now the misguided belief that women SHOULD work, and if women AREN’T working, there’s something wrong…. Many women simply aren’t cut out for the corporate rat race, so to speak, and that’s not because of ‘the patriarchy,’ it’s because men and women aren’t identical, and women are much more inclined to gain fulfillment elsewhere.” “We still lack any empirical evidence that the demographic distribution in tech is rationally and logically detrimental to the success of the business in this industry….We have a plethora of data available that demonstrate women are less likely to be interested in engineering AT ALL than men, and it’s not because of any *ism or *phobia or ‘unconscious bias’- it’s because men and women think very differently from each other, and the specific types of thought process and problem solving required for engineering of all kinds (software or otherwise) are simply less prevalent among women. This is an established fact. However, this established fact makes people very uncomfortable, because it suggests that the gender distribution in engineering might not actually be a problem (and thus women can no longer bleat about being victims of sexism in the workplace), these facts are ignored in favor of meaningless platitudes our SLT [senior leadership team] continues to shove down our throats — e.g. ‘We’re not doing enough’ and ‘we clearly have a long way to go.'” “We MUST immediately cease the practice of attaching financial incentives and performance metrics to ‘diversity hiring’ — as long as we give more money and higher annual reviews explicitly for NOT hiring/promoting white men and Asians, this will continue to be a serious problem at the company.”

Pointing out discrimination against white men amounts to heresy in the New America™.

“Pending her response,” Gershgorn and Quartz are going to dox her so the lynch mob can burn her at the stake for “questioning the value of diversity.”

Protecting “diversity” requires total uniformity.