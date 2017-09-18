Media Triggered By Trump Tweeting Video Of Him 'Hitting' Hillary With Golf Ball

Over the weekend, the President re-tweeted a funny video that someone had made online depicting Trump teeing off at a golf match, then splicing in footage of Hillary Clinton being ‘hit’ by a golf ball and falling over.

Is that presidential? Probably not. But does it deserve multiple frothing headlines and analysis on news broadcasts? No. But that’s exactly what happened.

CNN, the mother of all fake news channels had THREE separate stories on the ‘development’ on the home page of their website:

Meanwhile, The Huffington Post declared the tweet to be ‘violent’:

And ABC’s George Stephanopoulos wondered during his broadcast weather the tweet diminishes Trump’s legitimacy:

“Maybe it’s not surprising,” Stephanopoulos said. “Kind of an alarming tweet right there. Does it make you question how real this outreach to Democrats was this week?” Stephanopoulos asked his guest Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.)

Schiff said it is “distressing” that Trump used his Twitter account for “juvenile” ends.

“It doesn’t help, I think, in terms of his stature,” Schiff said. “It doesn’t help in terms of the stature of our whole country, so that’s a wholly separate issue.”

TRIGGERED.


Related Articles

Emmys: Knives Out for Trump as Stephen Colbert Attacks POTUS in Opening Monologue (Video)

Emmys: Knives Out for Trump as Stephen Colbert Attacks POTUS in Opening Monologue (Video)

Hot News
Comments
Video: CNN Cuts Off Black Trump Supporter When He Answers 'White Guilt' Question

Video: CNN Cuts Off Black Trump Supporter When He Answers ‘White Guilt’ Question

Hot News
Comments

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Defends Trump, Slams Leftists, Ungrateful Immigrants

Hot News
Comments

Chelsea Handler Calls Ben Carson A ‘Black White Supremacist’

Hot News
Comments

Hillary Clinton Panics As Reality Sets In

Hot News
Comments

Comments