Media Whines About FONT SIZE Of Trump's Name On Israeli Embassy Plaque

The press is now criticizing President Trump over the fact that his name ‘Donald J. Trump’ has been scribed in a larger font than that of ‘Jerusalem, Israel’ on the ceremonial plaque at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

On the new U.S. embassy plaque, "Donald J. Trump" is in a larger font size than "Jerusalem, Israel" pic.twitter.com/OIkW2NJF9x — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) May 15, 2018

Really? Is there anything that these obsessed maniacs will not use to attack Trump?

Here come the blue checks…

To you, it's public service. To him, it's a branding opportunity. https://t.co/YcXdXJY1mU — Will Saletan (@saletan) May 15, 2018

Size matters…even when talking about font size?? https://t.co/n2Q9KzHzwW — Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) May 15, 2018

But remember: We are not supposed to consider this a cult of personality. https://t.co/4YKsHDC7ui — Pejman Yousefzadeh پژمان یوسف زاده (@Yousefzadeh) May 15, 2018

To some, it is proof that everything Trump does is for himself (even though this deal was inked years ago):

Says it all. This wasn’t about support for Israel, it was about Trump’s ego. And it was a bad decision. And innocent people died. Were killed. It’s an embarrassing and shameful day for both US and Israeli leadership. https://t.co/r2kuNE8v5y — Michael Simon (@mbsimon) May 15, 2018

Some complained of being ‘physically pained’ by the pictures:

This physically pains me. @realDonaldTrump YOU DO NOT OWN THE UNITED STATES. This is not a Trump Hotel. It belongs to the people. #gross https://t.co/UE03VjkxoD — teri weinberg (@TeriWeinberg) May 15, 2018

Trump supporters found the snowflake-iness hilarious:

That’s all they got left, friends. Font sizes. https://t.co/8b0YLSYOnD — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) May 15, 2018

Also, two scoops of ice cream. https://t.co/3Qt11fIMvl — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 15, 2018

Of course, these same ‘reporters’ didn’t find time to report on the fact that Israelis having been out in their droves to express support for Trump.

Trump Supporters Descend On Site of New US Embassy in Jerusalem – https://t.co/Qw5muRhBg7 pic.twitter.com/mesipdNYQ9 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 14, 2018

Instead, the media primarily focused on blaming Trump for the riots in Gaza, attempting to link it to a decades old agreement on behalf of the US government to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Deplorable https://t.co/EMGX6xPzva An early look at Tuesday's front… pic.twitter.com/ZAK1Vk5ACW — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 15, 2018

It never ends.

This headline is disgusting in every conceivable way https://t.co/sgzh0k7uYI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 15, 2018

Somebody is a ghoul all right, but it's not Ivanka. Looking at you, Daily News editors…. — Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) May 15, 2018

Yeah, nothing says “We’re approaching this and all our stories with open eyes and minds” like this kind of headline — Dannyboy (@Dangela2004) May 15, 2018

This is a disgusting headline and an even more egregious example of #FakeNews I’ve ever seen. @NYDailyNews doesn’t even deserve to be the lining at the bottom of a bird cage. https://t.co/ckERuJ6HL5 — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) May 15, 2018

‘Celebrities’ weighed in with their important and balanced views:

I’m glad Ivanka and Jared could take time away from their busy schedules of not being qualified to represent the US to go represent the US, and celebrate moving the capital in exchange for the adelson’s donations, while 50+ Palestinians have been killed. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 14, 2018

Fifty-two people die in protest over moving American Embassy to Jerusalem. Thanks, asshole! Your uninformed and demented actions have consequences! Don’t you get it? Those people had families too! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 14, 2018

You lose the PR advantage on this one, #MrTrump, with those two images side be side, Ivanka and Jared yukking it up in Jerusalem while the Palestinians get shot at. Perfect, you moron. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 14, 2018

casual dining as an entire captive people is slaughtered nearby pic.twitter.com/PKv6PmoWVA — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 14, 2018

Ugh.

Just when you think the media can’t stoop any lower….. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) May 15, 2018

If progressives spent 2 mins considering the implications of their positions on Gaza, etc they'd realize how condescending they are. Blaming the US for Hamas riots w/ human shields only makes sense if you think the Palestinians couldn't help but riot and had no individual agency. https://t.co/pb6TCy6u8j — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 15, 2018