Media Whines As Trump Stops Aborted Baby Research But Ignores FDA Stopping Adult Stem Cell Treatments

Watch Video Here!


Related Articles

5G Will Block Hurricane Tracking So Govt Can Track YOU

5G Will Block Hurricane Tracking So Govt Can Track YOU

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Six Dead After SUV Carrying Illegals Crashes During Police Chase

Six Dead After SUV Carrying Illegals Crashes During Police Chase

Newswars Redirect
Comments

This Is The Sickest Footage From An Abortion Clinic You Will Ever See

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Trump DOJ to Investigate Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Deal

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Former Army Paratrooper Dies Mysteriously Missing Heart, Brain, Throat

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Comments