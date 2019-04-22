Media Worries About "Right Wing Anger" & "Violence Against Muslims" Following Islamic Terror Attack in Sri Lanka

Following the slaughter of nearly 300 people, many of them Christians, by Islamic terrorists in Sri Lanka, the mainstream media is worried about ‘right-wing anger’ and “violence against Muslims”.

Yes, really.

The Washington Post published a story entitled Christianity under attack? Sri Lanka church bombings stoke far-right anger in the West.

The article downplays the notion of Christianity being under attack as merely a “theme” for right-wing activists.

In reality, there are 105 churches and/or Christian buildings burned or attacked every month. An average of 345 Christians are also killed for faith-related reasons every single month.

Another article published by UK outlet LBC cites an analyst who worries that the Sri Lanka massacre “may lead to further violence against Muslims”.

This has become par for the course. After every single Islamic terror attack, the media either victim blames or runs defense for Islam.

The alternative, that Islam has an implicit problem with violence because of what is written in the Koran and needs to be reformed, is too difficult to stomach.

Next time a right-wing lunatic shoots up a mosque, is the media going to publish stories hand-wringing with concern about the threat to white people or conservatives?

Don’t hold your breath.

Government’s Android Spy: Google Sensorvault

Churches Have Become The #1 Target For Hate Attacks – An Average Of 105 Every Single Month

