Media Matters Triggered After Facebook Features Infowars Video

Alex Jones beat Facebook’s algorithm Sunday, breaking through the censors and appearing on the social media network’s featured feed.

Far-left site Media Matters, run by Clinton-connected David Brock, slammed Facebook for allowing Infowars to appear on their widely trafficked featured section.

“On the [Facebook] topic page, one of the featured posts — posts from Facebook users that have a dedicated section on the page — was from Jones of the conspiracy theory website Infowars urging people to ‘Watch Live: The Storm Has Arrived – Learn The Secrets Of QAnon And More,'” Media Matters lamented.

Jones responded by trolling the Soros-run media group in a tweet saying, “TFW you overcome the censoring algorithm.”

Jones added: “TFW Alex Jones’ reaction gif gets more retweets than your ‘hit piece.'”

Media Matters did not handle it well.

The left can’t stand the meteoric rise of Infowars along with the groundswell of nationalism and populism gripping the country and the rest of the world because it means globalism is in retreat.

Now they’re in damage control overdrive following Trump’s well-received State of the Union speech and upcoming FISA abuse memo release.

Check out the video Media Matters doesn’t want you to see below:


