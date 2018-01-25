Medicaid costs for expansion enrollees increased 20 percent after two and a half years, according to a report from Avalere Health.

In the first half of 2014, average monthly Medicaid costs totaled $324 for enrollees. After being enrolled for two and a half years, those monthly costs increased to $389—an increase of 20 percent.

“Health care spending for the Medicaid expansion population increased steadily over time for beneficiaries who remained enrolled in the program” the report states. “The enactment of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) provided states with the option of extending Medicaid eligibility status to childless adults aged 19-64 who earn less than 138 percent of poverty ($16,643 for an individual)—many of whom were previously uninsured.”

Over time, the analysis notes that younger, healthier enrollees tend to disenroll, while those who are in the program for longer are more likely those with chronic health problems.

