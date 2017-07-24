Medicaid patients with glaucoma received less testing than those with commercial health insurance, according to a study from the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Researchers evaluated 21,766 individuals who were 40 years or older and newly diagnosed with open-angle glaucoma between 2007 and 2011. Of these individuals, 18,372 were covered by commercial health insurance and 3,394 were covered by Medicaid.

“Medicaid recipients were 234 percent more likely to not receive any glaucoma testing in the 15 months after initial diagnosis,” the study explains.

The study also found that whites with Medicaid had a 198 percent higher chance of receiving no testing than those with commercial health insurance. In comparison, blacks with Medicaid had a 291 percent higher chance of receiving no testing compared with those with commercial health insurance.

