Medical Martial Law: Can We Sue For Loss of Our Civil Liberties?

During tonight’s LIVE Wednesday broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes uses his expertise to help Americans fight for and preserve their rights. Canadian lawyer and popular YouTuber Viva Frei joins the show to provide insight on what to expect, and how to prepare for, the coming days.

Watch & share tonight's bomshell broadcast and tune in 7-9PM Monday-Thursday to get hard-hitting analysis from @Barnes_Law!

Also tune in at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News


