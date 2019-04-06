Medieval Diseases Making a Comeback Due to Feces on Streets

Medieval diseases are making a comeback in major American cities thanks to the increasing amount of feces on the streets.

According to a report by Kaiser Health News, “Infectious diseases – some that ravaged populations in the Middle Ages – are resurging in California and around the country, and are hitting homeless populations especially hard.”

Outbreaks of Shigella bacteria and Hepatitis A, both are which are caused by exposure to feces, are on the increase in Southern California, New Mexico, Ohio and Kentucky, “primarily among people who are homeless or use drugs.”

Experts are now warning of a “public health crisis” that could see the diseases spread to the general population.

Many would assert that the homeless problem – and by extension the feces problem – in cities like San Francisco is being exacerbated by the government handing out free needles to drug addicts.

San Francisco’s junkie population – many of whom live on the streets and use sidewalks as outdoor toilets – now stands at 24,500, an increase of 2,000 drug users since 2012 and 8,500 more people than the city’s 16,000 high school students.

Despite this increase, the city handed out a record 5.8 million free syringes last year – about 500,000 more than in 2017. There were 9,659 calls complaining about needles littering the streets in 2018, an increase of a third on 2017 numbers.

Instead of keeping people mired in an endless cycle of desperation and addiction, surely the money would be better spent on helping them go clean?

