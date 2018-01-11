Mediterranean Diet May Help Protect Older Adults from Becoming Frail

Image Credits: Garry Knight, Flickr.

An analysis of published studies indicates that following the Mediterranean diet may reduce the risk of frailty in older individuals.

The findings, which are published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, suggest that a diet emphasizing primarily plant-based foods — such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts — may help keep people healthy and independent as they age.

Frailty is common among older people and its prevalence is increasing as the population ages. Frail older adults may often feel low in energy and have weight loss and weak muscle strength.

Read more


Related Articles

44% of Voters Believe Repealing Any Part of Obamacare Is a Good Start

44% of Voters Believe Repealing Any Part of Obamacare Is a Good Start

Health
Comments
Report: Direct Correlation Between Vaccines and Tics Disorders, Tourette Syndrome

Report: Direct Correlation Between Vaccines and Tics Disorders, Tourette Syndrome

Health
Comments

Implanted Robot Could Help Grow Stunted Organs

Health
Comments

First Ever Functioning Human Muscle Grown From SKIN Cells

Health
Comments

Can You Survive a Mudslide?

Health
Comments

Comments