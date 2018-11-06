Mediterranean Diet of Fish, Vegetables a Boon for Heart Health

Image Credits: Pxhere / CC0 Public Domain.

Elevated levels of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) — a compound linked with the consumption of fish, seafood and a primarily vegetarian diet — may reduce hypertension-related heart disease symptoms. New research in rats finds that low-dose treatment with TMAO reduced heart thickening (cardiac fibrosis) and markers of heart failure in an animal model of hypertension.

The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology — Heart and Circulatory Physiology and was chosen as an APSselect article for November.

TMAO levels in the blood significantly increase after eating TMAO-rich food such as fish and vegetables.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Scientists Identify Key Molecule Responsible for Learning, Memory

Scientists Identify Key Molecule Responsible for Learning, Memory

Health
Comments
Poor Sleep Linked to Dehydration

Poor Sleep Linked to Dehydration

Health
Comments

“Sexual Assault” Fears Reason Why Women Receive Less CPR

Health
Comments

Loving, Active Parents a Boon for Child’s Adult Health

Health
Comments

Chocolate, Tea, Coffee Combats Aging, Low Life Expectancy

Health
Comments

Comments