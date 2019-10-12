Meet Fiona Hill - The Soros Mole Aiming To Take Down Trump

Infowars first reported that Fiona Hill worked as a mole for George Soros when Trump confidante Roger Stone broke the bombshell in May 2017, revealing that Hill was serving as Soros’ mole under the supervision of former NSA adviser H.R. McMaster on the National Security Council.

Sources close to President Trump also confirmed to Infowars that Hill is one of the whistleblowers involved in the Ukraine witch hunt against Trump.

Now, Hill is set to testify before Congress in an investigation laundering operation that conceals the origins of evidence called parallel construction. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: They claim the so-called whistleblower needs protected identity and whatever they say must be accepted as the word of God.

Step 2: A partisan investigation is begun, led by known globalist hacks and anti-Trumpers such as Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).

Step 3: A “Bait and Switch” occurs where the very conspirators posing as 3rd party witnesses pretend to be caught up in the investigation and reluctantly are forced to testify – despite the fact that all other real named parties and documents show the exact opposite to be true.

“What they’re doing is illegal,” Alex Jones said. “They’ll be the anonymous tipper themselves or the anonymous whistleblower and then use those protections to keep their anonymity. Then they’ll trigger the fake investigation and then be called as a witness because they’re considered a person of knowledge by the committee run by the corrupt Adam Schiff who helped concoct the entire scheme in the beginning.”

Also watch these related bombshell videos:

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!