'Meet Joe Biden's Supporters': Explosive Trump Campaign Ad Highlights Leftist Riots Tacitly Supported By Dems

The Trump campaign has released a devastating negative ad showcasing the far-left violence sweeping across America with the tacit support of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party.

The ad begins by introducing the viewer to “Joe Biden’s supporters” before flashing to clip after clip of explosive violence, rioting, and mayhem by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, who comprise the grassroots support of the current Democrat Party.

Democrats have been reluctant to condemn or even acknowledge the far-left rioting during the summer, while also calling for the defunding of police across America.

In fact, some Democrats like vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) said the “unrest” should continue.

That is, until they recently realized the leftist violence was hurting them in the polls, prompting Biden to finally speak up about the inner city violence last week — for which he blamed President Trump.

Biden even threatened that the violence would not stop if Trump was reelected.

Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2020

Democrats have been caught funding a COVID-19 homeless encampment that is now home to an army of rioting communists that have menaced the city of Portland for over 90 days.

