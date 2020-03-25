Meet The COVIDIOTS: New Word Invented For People Who Ignore Coronavirus Danger

A new term has been invented to describe people who ignore the warnings about the Chinese coronavirus and either seek to carry on as normal or panic buy toilet paper and pasta, regardless of whether it puts other people in danger.

Meet the COVIDIOTS.


The Urban Dictionary, defines a Covidiot as
“Someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety. A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbors.”

or

“A stupid person who stubbornly ignores ‘social distancing’ protocol, thus helping to further spread Covid-19.”
It gives the examples:
“Are you seriously going to visit grandma? Dude, don’t be such a covidiot.” ​​​​​​​

“That covidiot is hugging everyone she sees.”
Google stats show that the term is gaining a lot of traction:

Yesterday in London, following a government lockdown, scores of covidiots were witnessed gathering to sunbathe in the parks:

Other covidiots decided that inviting all their friends to back yard BBQs was a good idea, and the covidiot friends attended, only to be sent home by cops:

Of course, the biggest covidiots of all are the ones who originally told us ‘it’s just the flu, bro’…

…and, ‘this isn’t going to be a pandemic’:

…and, don’t be mean to China for lying and spreading the killer virus:

Now, back to the original covidiots:

