Meet The Man Who Faced Psychotic Professor

A viral video shows Irami Osei-Frimpong, a philosophy lecturer at the University of Georgia, being confronted while delivering a racist anti-white speech to students.

Andrew Lawrence joins Owen to discuss the future for academia when teachers won’t allow conservative ideas to be discussed.

The academic arena has been completely captured by Marxist professors hellbent on transforming the fabric of American culture by demonizing the Constitution, white males, and anything that challenges leftist dogma.

