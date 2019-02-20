Meet The Man Who Made The Most Viral Meme In America

Carpe Donktum was recently retweeted by President Trump, however, that tweet was banned due to a musical copyright violation.

Carpe Donktum joins Owen to discuss how one creates meme magic for America in 2019.

Carpe Donktum may sound familiar to Infowarriors because he won the $10,000 NPC Meme Contest held in November 2018 with the video below.

Watch more of the viral memes here!

Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:


