Meet The Man Who Made The Most Viral Meme In America

Carpe Donktum was recently retweeted by President Trump, however, that tweet was banned due to a musical copyright violation.

Carpe Donktum joins Owen to discuss how one creates meme magic for America in 2019.

Carpe Donktum may sound familiar to Infowarriors because he won the $10,000 NPC Meme Contest held in November 2018 with the video below.

Watch more of the viral memes here!

In addition to the one that President Trump just tweeted, I also prepared this version. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/XjRyZIdH5Z — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 16, 2019

Childish Media – This is America

Thanks for the great idea @Cernovich Hate Crimes are Real… They just aren't "News" pic.twitter.com/1LAkZAWwCg — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 19, 2019

Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:

