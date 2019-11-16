Meghan McCain Faces Twitter Backlash For Telling Roger Stone to "Rot in Hell"

Meghan McCain was hit with a Twitter backlash after she appeared to celebrate the potential prison death of Roger Stone by tweeting, “rot in hell.”

Stone was convicted on 7 counts in his federal trial yesterday and faces a jail sentence of up to 50 years. If hit with a term of anything more than 10 years, he is likely to die in prison.

“Rot in hell, Roger Stone,” tweeted McCain in response.

McCain’s tweet is particularly vile and hypocritical given that she has constantly complained about people celebrating her father’s death.

Respondents to the tweet didn’t hold back

“I thought he was going to prison, not vacationing with your father,” wrote one.

“We all know your dad had a VIP spot in Hell,” tweeted Rhoda Ross-Williams.

“Didn’t you complain when people said the same about your Dad?” asked lawyer Robert Barnes.

“Any last ounce of respect I had for you (and it wasn’t much!) is officially gone now!” remarked Courtney Holland.

And finally, McCain blocked yours truly merely for suggesting that it wasn’t classy to celebrate anyone’s death.

Self-awareness check.

