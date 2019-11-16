Meghan McCain Faces Twitter Backlash For Telling Roger Stone to "Rot in Hell"

Meghan McCain was hit with a Twitter backlash after she appeared to celebrate the potential prison death of Roger Stone by tweeting, “rot in hell.”

Stone was convicted on 7 counts in his federal trial yesterday and faces a jail sentence of up to 50 years. If hit with a term of anything more than 10 years, he is likely to die in prison.

“Rot in hell, Roger Stone,” tweeted McCain in response.

Rot in hell, Roger Stone. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 15, 2019

McCain’s tweet is particularly vile and hypocritical given that she has constantly complained about people celebrating her father’s death.

Respondents to the tweet didn’t hold back

“I thought he was going to prison, not vacationing with your father,” wrote one.

I thought he was going to prison, not vacationing with your father. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Doug Apple (@resister_d) 15 November 2019

“We all know your dad had a VIP spot in Hell,” tweeted Rhoda Ross-Williams.

We all know your dad had a VIP spot in Hell. — Rhoda Ross-Williams I #DemExit in 2016🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RoRonDgo) 15 November 2019

“Didn’t you complain when people said the same about your Dad?” asked lawyer Robert Barnes.

Didn't you complain when people said the same about your Dad? — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) 15 November 2019

“Any last ounce of respect I had for you (and it wasn’t much!) is officially gone now!” remarked Courtney Holland.

Any last ounce of respect I had for you (and it wasn’t much!) is officially gone now! — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) 16 November 2019

And finally, McCain blocked yours truly merely for suggesting that it wasn’t classy to celebrate anyone’s death.

Self-awareness check.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————